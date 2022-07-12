Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, July 12

The death has occurred of Andrew Delmer

Sheane, Rathangan, Kildare



Son of the late Eddie. Sadly missed by his loving mother Mairead, brother Paul, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues and friends.

May Andrew Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, on Tuesday evening from 4pm with rosary at 6.30pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

The death has occurred of Sarah HUNTLEY McCORMACK

Bell Harbour, Monasterevin, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



Sarah Huntley - McCormack (Bell Harbour, Monasterevin & late of Baroda Court, Newbridge) - 11th July 2022. Sadly missed by her husband Kevin, children Daniel, Zoe, Ryan, Logan, mother Marie and father Michael, grandchildren Alex, Lucas and Zac, aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.





May Sarah Rest in Peace.







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pattie) McCormack (née Doyle)

Capdoo, Clane, Kildare



McCormack (née Doyle), Patricia (Pattie), Capdoo, Clane, Co. Kildare, July 10th 2022, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Donie, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Tracey, son Stephen, sister Josie, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 12 noon funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link :https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Ger Nugent

The Courtyard, Kilcock, Kildare



Suddenly, at his home.

Ger will be sadly missed by his partner Ann, sisters Berna & Harriet, brothers John & Niall, brother-in-law Edward, sisters-in-law Lorraine & Petra and remembering his late brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours & wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Wm Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Thursday 14th from 4pm to 8pm. Ger's funeral Mass will take place on Friday 15th at 12 noon in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

Ger's funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link - https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, you can leave a personal message for Ger's family in the condolences section below.

Please continue to respect and follow Public Health advice, to ensure the safety of all thank you.

The death has occurred of Augustine (Gus) O'Donnell

St. Dominic's Rd, Claddagh, Galway City, Galway / Celbridge, Kildare



(Retired C.S. Irish Defence Forces)

Peacefully at University Hospital Galway, beloved son of the late Patrick and Cáit O'Donnell and much loved brother of Pat, Mary, Anne and the late Seamus.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his brother and sisters, sister-in-law Siobhán, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, his former colleagues in the Defence Forces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway (H91 V1K8) on Wednesday 13 July from 6.00 p.m. with removal at 7.00 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Claddagh to arrive at 7.30 p.m.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Gus on Thursday 14 July at 11.00 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery.

'May his gentle soul rest in peace'

Livestream Link: https://www.dominicanscladdagh.ie/live-webcam/

Book of condolence: If you would like to leave a message for the family, please use the condolence section below.

The O'Donnell family would like to thank you for your thoughtfulness at this sad time.