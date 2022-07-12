New engineering workshop being constructed on Kildare/Laois border

FILE PHOTO
Works are expected to begin on the construction of a new engineering workshop near Ballybrittas.
Planning permission has been granted for the demolition of two storage sheds on the site at Fisherstown.
Approval is also given to remove steel storage racks and containers and to decommission an existing septic tank.
The new engineering workshop will contain a canteen, toilet and storage area.
The estimated construction cost of the project is over €600,000, according to the Construction Information Services database.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.