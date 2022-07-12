Wins for Éire Óg Corra Choill and Kilcock in Kildare Senior B Championship

UMPC Senior B Hurling Championship

Éire Óg CC 2-18

Naas 0-16

Éire Óg Corra Choill and Naas served up an excellent game of hurling in the UPMC Senior B hurling champion-

ship on Saturday last. Played in Manguard Plus Hawkfield Éire Óg CC ran out five point winners.

The opening half was a tight affair and the excellent free taking of Paul Dolan and Naas's Eoin O Hehir kept the scoreboard ticking over.Paul Dolan hitting 0-5 and O Hehir 0-4.The sides were level on four occasions in that opening 30 minutes.

Conor Kielty and Ferran O Sullivan pointed after Dolan and O Hehir's opening points of the game.Paul Dolan and Sean Burke pointed from play to keep it level at 0-3 with fifteen gone.

As we entered the second quarter Naas found some daylight and pushed 3 ahead through two O'Hehir frees and Seamus Kellihers first of the game.

Éire Óg CC were struggling to come to grips with the Naas running game and despite points from Paul Dolan and Jack Higgins it was Fionn Maher's excellent individual goal that pushed Naas 1-10 to 0-7 ahead as half time approached.

When James Dolan's long clearance found Conor Kielty he showed great composure to set up Kevin Connor for a goal and 30 seconds later Paul Dolan pointed his fifth to leave two between them at the break.Naas 1-10 Eire Og Corra Choill 1-8.

Within two minutes of the restart Paul Dolan and Conor Kielty had the sides level.Seamus Kelleher and Jack Higgins swapped points to maintain parity with 20 to play.

Three frees and a 65 from Eoin O Hehir came after two Paul Dolan frees and Naas were now two in front.

The closing minutes were all Coill Dubh.

Gary Johnson's long clearance looked to be going wide but Michael Begley didn't give up and somehow from just off the end line he shot past Ben Loughlin.Late points from Paul Dolan, Begley — two from Kevin Connor— and Conor Kielty left Eire Og

Corra Choill winners on a scoreline of 2-18 to 1-16.

Compliments to both teams on a great battle in very warm conditions and before the title is decided later in the year these two teams will have a big say.

Éire Óg CC: Paul Dermody; Cormac Byrne, Gary Johnson, Kieran Moran; Daniel Murray, James Dolan, Cathal Cribben; Alan Lagrue, Aaron Manders; Paul Dolan 0-9 (6 frees), Michael Begley 1-1, Jack Higgins 0-2; Conor Kielty 0-4, Kevin Connor 1-2, Kevin O Mahoney. Subs: Scott Cramer for Aaron Manders (27 minutes); Gary Dempsey for Cathal Cribben (half-time); Jack McGovern for Gary Johnson (55 minutes).

NAAS: Ben Loughlin; Donal Sweeney, Robert Byrne, Cian Boran; Dara Mac Donncha, Liam Reilly, Niall Grainger; Sean Mac Donncha, Ferran O Sullivan 0-2; Sean Burke 0-1, Eoin O Hehir 0-9 (5 frees), Seamus Kelleher 0-2; Fionn Maher 1-1, Rian Monaghan 0-1, Enda O Neill. Subs: Kieron Maher for Niall Grainger (50 minutes); Brian Tobin for Fionn Maher (50 minutes).

REFEREE: Billy O Connell.

UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship

Kilcock 2-23

Celbridge 0-17

The opening round of the UPMC Senior B hurling championship saw near neighbours Kilcock and Celbridge go to battle with the Kilcock men winning out 12 points in the end.

The opening half was fairly even and after Declan Keane and Mick Crowley hit opening points for Kilcock and Celbridge respectively it was level again at teo each and three each after six minutes.Declan Morrow and John Quane for Kilcock and two Celbridge points from Dan Butler.

By the 11 minute two Quane frees and a second from Dylan Morrow had opened a three point gap for the first time.

Evan O Brien and David Daly exchanged points and by the end of the first quarter the gap was still three at 0-8 to 0-5 for Kilcock.

Kilcock had added four more before the break courtesy of two Quane frees and one each from Evan O Brien and James Murphy to lead 0-12 to 0-10.

Celbridge's closing five points of the half coming from the impressive Dan Butler.

Two quick second half goals from Niall Dolan and Evan O Brien, who also added three points, left Kilcock nine ahead.Dilan and Tom Geraghty increased the lead to eleven with nine minutes remaining.

Joe Leonard pointed for Celbridge to bridge a twelve minute gap but Kilcock finished stronger and points from Dolan,Quane with two and Dylan Morrow left it 2-23 to 0-17 when Ray Kelly brought a halt to proceedings.

A good win for Kilcock and they have capable hurlers across the field that will make them hard to break down.For Celbridge their reliance on Dan Butler for scores is worrying.

KILCOCK: Darragh Browne; Pierce Morrow, Tom Jones, Sean Hodgins; Colm Close, Ciaran Murray, Paul Leonard; Declan Keane 0-2, Dylan Morrow 0-3; Fergal McKenna, Niall Dolan 1-3, Paddy Bermingham 0-1; John Quane 0-7 (3 frees), James Murphy 0-2, Evan O Brien 1-4. Subs: Rossa O'Brien for Paul Leonard (41 minutes); Liam O'Hora for Fergal McKenna (44 minutes): Tom Geraghty 0-1 for Evan O Brien (46 minutes); Nicholas Doyle for John Quane (58 minutes).

CELBRIDGE: Robert Clarke; Sean Leonard, Mick Crowley 0-2 (1 free), Eoghan Lynch; David Daly 0-2, Colman O Donovan, Liam Dillon; Ultan Browne, Sean Holmes 0-1; Kevin Gorman, Dan Butler 0-10 (5 frees), Oisin Lawlor; James Fallon 0-1, Ronan Coakley, Ben Elliot. Subs: Joe Leonard 0-1 for Ultan Browne (10 minutes); Ultan Browne for Liam Dillon (45 minutes).



REFEREE: Ray Kelly.