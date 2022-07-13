Search

13 Jul 2022

This week's Kildare football fixtures

This week's Kildare football fixtures

This week's Kildare football fixtures

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

13 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Wednesday July 13

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Divi 2
Arlington FC v Moone Celtic FC, Castle Pk, 7pm.

Friday July 15

KDFL Senior Divisio: Coill Dubh AFC v Naas United FC, Cusack Pk, 7.45pm;
Athy Town AFC v Kilcullen AFC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm;
Kilcock Celtic FC v Kildare Town AFC, Bawnogues, 7.45

Saturday July 16

Ace Sports Awards Masters Cup (Quarter Finals) Straight to penalties if level at FT:
Kilcock Celtic (A) v Rathangan AFC, Bawnogues, 5pm;
Kilcock Celtic (B) v Maynooth Town (A), Bawnogues, 5pm.

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Coill Dubh AFC v Naas AFC, Cusack Pk, 7pm.

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
St. Anthonys Youths v Moone Celtic FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm;
Clonmullion AFC v Old Fort Celtic FC, M O Neill Pk, 7pm

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1:
Newbridge Town FC v Clane United FC, NTFC AW, 5pm;
Leixlip United FC/ Celbridge Town/ Maynooth Town (idle).

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2: Maynooth Town (B) v Straffan AFC, Rathcoffey rd, 5pm; Monasterevin AFC/ Enfield/ Arlington FC (idle)


Sunday July 17

Georgina Donnelly Premier Cup (Quarter Finals) (10mins EW ET and Penalty Rule apply):

Arlington FC v Caragh Celtic FC, Castle Pk, 11am;
Straffan AFC v Monasterevin AFC, Lodge Pk, 11am,
Allenwood FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Killina Rd, 11 am

KDFL Senior Division
Rathangan AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Canal rd, 11am;
Suncroft AFC v Clane United FC, Comm Grds, 11am; SPWFC/Ballycane Celtic FC (idle).

Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Clane United FC/ Sallins Celtic FC (idle).

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Newbridge United F C v St. Anthonys Youths FC, Corrigigan Pk, 11am, FIX AWAY FROM HOME DATE/TIME TBC

Castle Villa AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Mullarney Pk, 2pm;
Old Fort Celtic FC v Moone Celtic FC, Ballyroan, 11am;
Arlington FC (Idle).

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Division 2
Kildare Town AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Rathbride Rd, 11am;
Arlington FC v Athy Town AFC, Castle Park, 2pm;
Caragh Celtic FC (idle).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media