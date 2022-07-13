Plans to install new heating system in school in Kildare

Suncroft National School / image: googlemaps
Suncroft National School is currently seeking tenders from contractors for the design layout, supply and installation of a new heating system.
The works include a site visit essential and a design proposal.
The existing redundant equipment will have to be decommissioned and disposed of.
The new heating system will also need to be tested and certified.
The deadline for receiving tenders is early August.
