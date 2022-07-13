Kildare-based company Affinity Plus celebrates its first birthday

As Affinity Plus reach their first birthday on Wednesday, July 12, we got to chat to the ladies behind the business.

Elaine O’Connor Browne from Newbridge and Colette Beausang, a native of Cork but now living in Johnstown, first toyed with the idea of opening their own business during the pandemic, while both working for the same company in the home care sector.

These ladies have 20 years experience under their belt and after speaking with them both, it’s easy to see why they are a successful and dynamic duo.

They tell us the story of the day they opened for business on July 12, 2021.

Colette said: “There were only three of us that day. Katie, our administrator and both myself and Elaine.

“It was a very exciting time as we all sat patiently awaiting the phone to ring for the first time. Thankfully it rang on day two and the rest, as they say, is history! It has been an amazing journey so far and we are loving being in business, doing what we love. We have had the opportunity to meet fabulous people and most importantly get to assist so many people within the community.”

Elaine and Colette are very complimentary of their team.

Elaine said: “We have an excellent team of ladies and gents with us.

“It’s very important to surround yourself with positivity and people you can trust to provide care at the exceptional standard required, nothing less is acceptable.

“We have a great team on board and are very proud of them all. We value personality, experience and competence within our team.

“Providing care is not just an occupation but a vocation.

“Myself and Colette are like pieces of a jigsaw, we support each other and build each other up always.

“We compliment each other professionally, and together we feel we can achieve anything.

“We have both worked very hard over the last year and are excited about the future of Affinity Plus Home Support.

“You truly understand the concept of home support when it assists you or your family through a challenging time. Care isn’t just about providing personal care or domestic support to a client.

“Care is providing a listening ear, an ability to form a trusting relationship and getting to know each other and where possible brightening each other’s day.”

Affinity Plus is a care provider that sets itself apart from the rest, looking after all generations of your family.

Affinity Plus operate their services 24 hours a day, seven days per week. The phones are constantly manned by a member of the team.

Affinity Plus Home Support can assist with the following: Personal care, medication prompt, meal preparation, domestic chores, laundry, companionship, exercises, a walk, shopping and overnight care. Contact 045 916060 for all further information where the ladies would be more than happy to speak with you confidentially.