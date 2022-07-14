Five vacant sites have been identified in Naas, Kildare

Naas
Five vacant sites have been identified by Kildare County Council in the Naas area.
Local councillor Seamie Moore has asked the council to provide details on the number of vacant sites in the Naas area, which includes Sallins.
He also wants to know that communications have taken place with the reputed owners of these sites as well as any levies collected by the council.
According to KCC, notices have been issued to the owners.
A Naas Municipal District meeting on July 12 also heard that no further notice has been issued and no levies have been collected.
