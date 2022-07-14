Search

14 Jul 2022

Female jockeys and horses to be celebrated at Kildare's Irish Oak's weekend at the Curragh

Jody Townend wearing Roisin Linnane, Miriam Walsh wearing Cobblers Lane, Aine O’Connor wearing Paul Costelloe, Georgie Benson wearing Roisin Linnane and Siobhan Rutledge wearing Paul Costelloe

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

14 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Professional and amateur female jockeys took some time out for a personal shopping experience in Kildare Village this week ahead of the Kildare Village Ladies Derby, taking place at The Curragh on Saturday July 16 as part of Juddmonte Irish Oaks Weekend. The race itself is the most prestigious and sought-after prize in Ireland for female jockeys which was won last year by Georgie Benson, pictured below, with Grand National and Gold Cup winning jockey Rachael Blackmore also taking part.

World famous musical composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, will also be at the Curragh Racecourse in Co. Kildare this Saturday to see his horse Emily Upjohn compete in one of the most prestigious races that is the 127th running of the Irish Oaks. It’s really also all about the girls this weekend at the HQ of Irish flat racing because off the track ladies from all over the country will vie for an aristocratic title and a luxury prize package in the Barberstown Castle ‘Most Stylish’ competition.

Curragh Racecourse CEO Brian Kavanagh said  “We are looking forward to some fantastic racing over Juddmonte Irish Oaks weekend, the track is in wonderful condition thanks to our grounds team and the forecast is showing warm and sunny weather. We are very proud of the track and the facilities we have here at The Curragh and look forward to welcoming visitors over the weekend.

