Vehicle was 'swaying in an uncontrolled manner' on Kildare motorway

A man whose vehicle was “swaying in an uncontrolled manner” as he drove on the M7 near Monasterevin was prosecuted at Naas District Court.

Abdula Abdai, 45, whose address was given as Flat 2, 37 Upper Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, was prosecuted for dangerous driving, having no insurance, and drug driving at the M7, Ballyfarsoon, Monasterevin, on September 9, 2020.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan told the court on July 6 that a report of dangerous driving was received and the defendant failed a roadside breath test.

The court also heard that the defendant had previous convictions for drug offences, theft and for violent disorder. His last prior conviction was in 2018.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant came to Ireland in 1997 to work and find a better life after he lost his entire family in a particularly violent incident.

Ms Murphy told the court the defendant fell into drug use and is entirely apologetic.

Ms Murphy also said that the defendant had been clean but ”fell back into the depths of it.”

The court was also told the defendant is not in great health, he has a brain tumour and is due to have surgery.

Ms Murphy said the defendant is in custody and has served four weeks.

The defendant is now drug free and alcohol free.

Judge Cephas Power noted that the defendant was a victim of war in Somalia and he took into account these circumstances and the fact that he is in custody.

The defendant was disqualified for a total of four years and received a four months custody term.