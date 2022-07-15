Search

15 Jul 2022

Almost €17,000 handed out in grants to groups in Naas, Kildare

Sallins

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

15 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Kildare County Council has approved  a total of €16,820 in grants for a number of groups in the Naas area.

This is the most recent  round of grants and includes €2,500 for the Naas mens’ shed for a smart TV to be used for presentations, zoom calls and in house training.

Two grants totalling €4,500 went to Naas Tidy Towns most of which will be used to hire weed killing machinery.

Some €2,000 was directed towards a restoration project at a graveyard in Rathmore, which will also include mapping, photography and 3D imagery.

Energy efficient lighting will be provided at the community hall in Kilteel with a grant of €2,000.

Sallins GAA made two different requests for money and have received €2,550. Others to receive grants are the bowls club in Monread, Naas (€1,270) and the field day committee in Eadestown (€2,000).

