Approaches to roundabouts to be reviewed by Kildare County Council

The roundabout at the Kilcullen road, Naas
Kildare County Council is to undertake a review of approaches to all roundabouts in the Naas area.
This also includes Sallins, Johnstown and Kill.
The work is being done to ensure clarity and a consistency of approach to each roundabout. Road markings on roundabouts will also be reviewed.
Cllr Colm Kenny said that KCC should “delineate” lanes with road markings and that all roundabout roads in the Naas area should be clearly marked.
