Celbridge lay down Championship marker against Kilcock with huge opening game win
Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round
Celbridge 6-16
Kilcock 1-10
Celbridge put a big score on the doors in their Senior Championship opener against Kilcock winning by a comfortable 21-point margin. The quality shone through in the end and proved crucial as despite holding a healthy lead at half time the eventual winners allowed Kilcock some guilt edge goal chances.
Kilcock hit the post or crossbar three times in the first half from big green flag chances and the score could have been much closer at the break. Hard to imagine the result would have been different but missed opportunities nonetheless.
Fergal Conway was a revelation at full forward for Celbridge and looked a step ahead of any green and yellow short that tried to get close to him.
Scorers
Celbridge, Fergal Conway 2-4, Aaron Browne 1-4, Niall O'Regan 0-3, Johnny Owens 1-0, Hugh McGrillen 1-0, Shane McNamara 0-2, Niall Donnelly 0-1, Tony Archbold 0-1, Cian Powell 0-1.
Kilcock, Cameran Nairn 1-1, Daniel Courtney 0-3, Daragh McArdle 0-1, Cormac Divilly 0-1, Jason Gibbons 0-1, Ciaran Murray 0-1, Shane Farrell 0-1, Chris McCarthy 0-1.
Teams
Celbridge: Shane McNamara; Niall Donnelly, Mick O' Grady, Tony Archbold; Hugh Mc Grillen, Mick Konstantin, Dean O'Donoghue, Cian Powell, Fergal Conway; Conor Plunkett, Niall O'Regan, Johnny Owens; Liam O' Flynn, Aaron Browne, Darragh Murphy.
Subs: Kevin O’Callghan on for Mick O’Grady (Half time), Ross Maycock on for Aaron Browne (45 minutes), John Clarke on for Dean O’Donoghue (47 minutes).
Kilcock: Stephen Cussen; Cormac Divilly, Mark Durkan, Johnny Sullivan; Jason Gibbons, Mark Gibbons, Daniel Courtney; Brendan Gibbons, Cameron Nairn; Sean Eves, David Duke, Daragh McArdle; Ciaran Murray, Shane Farrell, Shane O'Rourke.
Subs: Rory Nairn on for Sean Eves (26 minutes), Rory Nairn on for Daragh McArdle (Half Time), Cian Sullivan on for Daniel Courtney (40 minutes), Danny Byrne on for Mark Gibbons (45 minutes).
Referee: Paddy McDermott
