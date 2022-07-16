Search

16 Jul 2022

Raheens pass stern St.Laurence's test in thrilling Senior Championship game

Raheens pass stern St.Laurence's test in thrilling Senior Championship game

Raheens pass stern St.Laurence's test in thrilling Senior Championship game

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

16 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round


Raheens 4-16

St Laurences 3-9

Raheens got their Senior Football Championship campaign underway with a win over St.Laurence’s. Raheens were always favourites coming into this one facing the recently relegated Larries but it was the underdogs who led by two at the break following an action and goal packed first half.

Raheens recovered to take home victory, in large part to star man Rob Thompson on the day including the two goals coming in crucial moments either side of half time.

Raheens were without an injured Paddy Woodgate but you would know they were a man light going forward today.

Scorers

Raheens, Rob Thompson 2-7, Liam Power 1-2, Colm Power 0-4, David Fitzpatrick 1-0, Mikey McGovern 0-2, David Malone 0-1.

St.Laurence’s, Padraig Fogarty 1-2, Conor Perse 1-0, Niall O’Connor 1-0, Felix Lawler 0-3, Adam Steed 0-1, Jason McHugh 0-1, Eoin Curley 0-1, Kevin Eustace 0-1.

Teams
Raheens: Declan Campbell; Colin Ryan, Jack Hamill, Tom Early; Graham Waters, Shane McSweeney, Killian Thompson; Paul Dolan, David Fitzpatrick; David Malone, Rob Thompson, Mikey McGovern; Conor Murphy, Colm Power, Liam Power.

Subs: Jason Earley on for Conor Murphy (49 minutes), Adam Malone on for Shane McSweeney (57 minutes), Rory Donnelly on for Mikey McGovern (60 minutes), Thomas Dore on for Graham Waters (63 minutes).


St.Laurence's: Richard Redden; Michael O'Sullivan, Niall Clynch, Eoin Curley; Niall O'Connor, Kevin Eustace, Stephen Mann; Mark Glynn, Conor Perse; Oisín Grufferty, Jason McHugh, Adam Steed; Felix Lawler, Padraig Fogarty, Aaron Gorman.

Subs: Chris Fenner on for Aarom Gorman (53 minutes), Sean McLoughlin on for David Malone (53 minutes), Sean O’Driscoll on for Conor Perse (57 minutes), Jack Dargan on for Stephen Mann (66 minutes).


Referee: Fergal Barry

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media