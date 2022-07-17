Kildare GAA: Senior and Intermediate winners' and losers' groups

Following the Preliminary Rounds on Friday and Saturday in the senior and intermediate football championships the following are the various groups in each grade.
SENIOR
Winner's Group 'A': Maynooth, Naas, Eadestown, Athy
Winner's Group 'B': Sarsfields, Raheens, Celbridge, Clane
Losers Group 'C': Round Towers, Moorefield, Johnstownbridge, Carbury
Losers Group 'D': Clogherinkoe, St. Laurence's, Kilcock, Confey.
INTERMEDIATE
Winners-Group 'A': Sallins, Leixlip, Castledermot, Two Mile House
Winners Group 'B': Rathangan, Ellistown, Caragh, Allenwood.
Losers Group 'C': Ballymore Eustace, Ballyteague, St. Kevin's, Kilcullen
Losers Group 'D': Monasterevan, Milltown, Nurney, Suncroft.
