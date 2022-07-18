ALERT: Kildare County Council announce temporary playground closure

queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie. File Photo
The playground at Caragh Road, Naas will be closed today, Monday July 18, Kildare County Council (KCC) has said.
This is to facilitate repairs to playground surfaces.
KCC said that queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie.
"Apologies for any inconvenience caused", KCC added.
