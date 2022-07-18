Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, July 18

he death has occurred of Brigid (Breda) O' Keeffe (née Wilson)

Clogheen, Monasterevin, Kildare / Ballybrittas, Laois



Formerly of Coolroe, Ballybrittas, County Laois. Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving son Lar, daughters Breda, Patricia, Elaine, Orla and Tomasina, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday afternoon from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10:20am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin.

Breda's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on.

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of James Roberts

Tullyeast, Maddenstown, The Curragh, Kildare



Pre-deceased by his Mum and Dad & his brother Noel. Sadly missed by his brother Luke, his sister Elizabeth (Cahill), his sister-in-law Trisha, his nieces and nephews, extended relatives, family and friends.

May James Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Ann Terri Byrne

Cobh, Cork / Maynooth, Kildare



Byrne, Ann Terri, Cobh, Co. Cork and late of Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, July 13th 2022, peacefully, beloved daughter of the late Micheal and niece of the late Aidan. Sadly missed by her loving son Micheal, mother Antoinette, step-father Anthony, sisters Victoria, Jennifer and Charlotte, brothers-in-law, aunts Brid, Nora, Sheila, Peggy, Terry, Liz, Helen and Jackie, uncles Larry, Phadraig and Edward, extended family Niall, Aoife and Shane Halligan, close friends Victor and Salem, relatives and friends .

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her mother's residence in Old Greenfield, Maynooth on Monday from 4-8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Mental Health Ireland by clicking on the following link : https://www.mentalhealthireland.ie/donate/?external=1

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathy) Fisher (née Wilson)

Elverstown, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Fisher (Née Wilson) Catherine ( Kathy), Elverstown, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 16th July 2022. Loving wife of Peter and devoted mother of Marie, Catherine, William, Martin, Patrick, Jenni, Peter and adored grandmother to her 15 grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her sister May, nephew Larry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, and friends. Predeceased by her brother Charlie.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Messages of comfort and support for the family may be placed in the Condolence section below.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Mary P. Murray (née Cox)

Seamount, Threadnedle Road, Salthill, Galway / Rathangan, Kildare



Mary P. Murray (née Cox), Seamount, Threadneedle Road, Galway and formerly Newtown, Rathangan, Co Kildare. Peacefully, at Brampton Care Home, Oranmore.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughter Derbhla, sons Shane, Ivan and Thomas, grandchildren Thomas, Aoibhe, Emma, Eoin, Mia, and Alice, daughters-in-law Mary, Lisa and Rachel, sister Josie and brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her brothers Frank, John, Joseph and Christopher.

Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, H91 XC61 on Sunday July 17th from 4:30pm until 6:30pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://www.oranmoreparish.org/live/ and broadcast on parish radio 105.3FM. Family flowers only please. House private.

Book of Condolence

If you would like to leave a personal message for the family please use the book of Condolence attached. Thank you for your thoughtfulness at this time.

Memorial donations Donations in memory of Mary to Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE