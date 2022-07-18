Kildare gardaí stop speeding driver who tested positive for cocaine near Newbridge

Gardaí said that they detected the car travelling at a speed of 113kph in a 80kph zone. Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
A speeding driver who tested positive for cocaine was stopped by gardaí in Kildare.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a speed check on the R445 near Newbridge.
Gardaí said that they detected the car travelling at a speed of 113kph in a 80kph zone.
They were stopped and the driver tested positive for cocaine and was subsequently arrested.
Proceedings are to follow, gardaí added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.