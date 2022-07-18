Search

18 Jul 2022

Choir hailing from New Jersey to host concert in Kildare church

Choir hailing from New Jersey to host concert in Kildare church

Pic Supplied: The Summit Chorale is one of New Jersey's oldest active choral organisations.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

18 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A choir hailing from New Jersey in the US will host a concert in a County Kildare church.

The Summit Chorale is one of New Jersey's oldest active choral organisations, celebrating their 109th year during the 2017-2018 season.

Led by Artistic Director, Dr. Thomas Juneau, the chorale performs choral literature as well as music from contemporary composers and explores varied musical styles.

Recently performed works include Brahms's Ein Deutsches Requiem and Liebeslieder Waltzes, Whitacre's Lux Aurumque, Lauridsen's O Magnum Mysterium and new works by Dr. Juneau, including Festival Magnificat and Gaudete.

KILDARE: 15 Covid-19 cases at Naas Hospital

Kildare GAA to partner up with well-known American medical group

Summit Chorale is a volunteer chorus: membership is a blend of recent college graduates, well-qualified amateurs, and active professional soloists.

Soloists are also encouraged to audition, as Summit Chorale's philosophy is to provide solo opportunities to its members.

Admission €10, at the door, in aid of Parish Funds.

The event will take place at St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Parson Street, Maynooth on Wednesday, July 27 at 8pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media