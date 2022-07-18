Choir hailing from New Jersey to host concert in Kildare church

Pic Supplied: The Summit Chorale is one of New Jersey's oldest active choral organisations.
A choir hailing from New Jersey in the US will host a concert in a County Kildare church.
The Summit Chorale is one of New Jersey's oldest active choral organisations, celebrating their 109th year during the 2017-2018 season.
Led by Artistic Director, Dr. Thomas Juneau, the chorale performs choral literature as well as music from contemporary composers and explores varied musical styles.
Recently performed works include Brahms's Ein Deutsches Requiem and Liebeslieder Waltzes, Whitacre's Lux Aurumque, Lauridsen's O Magnum Mysterium and new works by Dr. Juneau, including Festival Magnificat and Gaudete.
Summit Chorale is a volunteer chorus: membership is a blend of recent college graduates, well-qualified amateurs, and active professional soloists.
Soloists are also encouraged to audition, as Summit Chorale's philosophy is to provide solo opportunities to its members.
Admission €10, at the door, in aid of Parish Funds.
The event will take place at St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Parson Street, Maynooth on Wednesday, July 27 at 8pm.
