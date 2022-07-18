Kildare news: Money laundering case sent forward to Naas Circuit Criminal Court

A book of evidence was served on the defendant at Naas Court. File Pic
A woman accused of laundering €15,000 from a company based in Switzerland was sent forward for trial at the Naas Circuit Criminal Court.
Julia Rusan, with an address given as The Gatehouse, Emo, Portlaoise, County Laois, is alleged to have laundered the money on January 22 last.
At a previous court appearance in February, it was alleged that the 23-year-old took property which was the proceeds of criminal conduct under Section 7 1 (A) of the Act, which would constitute a contravention of the Money Laundering and Terrorism Act 2010.
A book of evidence was served on the 23-year-old defendant on Thursday, July 7, in Naas District Court.
Judge Cephas Power sent Ms Rusan forward for a trial by jury on indictment at the next sittings of the Naas Circuit Criminal Court on July 12.
The judge also agreed to remand the accused on bail until this date and delivered an alibi warning to Ms Rusan.
