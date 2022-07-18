Singer George Ezra announces extra Irish shows

English singer-songwriter George Ezra has announced two more Irish shows for 2023 due to the high demand for tickets.
Ezra, who sold out tour dates in Belfast and Dublin's 3Arena for this September, 2022, will return to Ireland to play in the 3Arena once again and also in Killarney's Gleneagle INEC Arena in March, 2023.
- BRIT Award-winning, multi-platinum selling musician @george_ezra has announced extra Irish shows in 2023, due to huge demand— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) July 18, 2022
8 March at @3ArenaDublin ✔️
10 March at @GlenINECArena ✔️
Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am - https://t.co/zXdlsM1BiW pic.twitter.com/TKEqXMH0fk
Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 22, at 10am from Ticketmaster.
