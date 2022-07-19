Search

19 Jul 2022

Woman tells Kildare court she was threatened by her axe-wielding partner just before Christmas

INTIMIDATION

Judge Cephas Power was told of the allegations on Thursday, July 7, by a woman who was seeking a protection order against her ex-partner. FILE PHOTO: Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

19 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

A Naas District Court judge was told that a woman’s ex-partner had allegedly threatened her while holding an axe just before Christmas last year.

Judge Cephas Power was told of the allegations on Thursday, July 7, by a woman who was seeking a protection order against her ex-partner.

She said that he had been verbally abusive towards her, and often called her ‘a c**t.’

ALLEGATIONS

It was also heard that he had accused her multiple times of having an affair, which she denied, and has continued to threaten her since the incident during the Christmas season.

The woman further said that her ex-partner is scaring their children with his behaviour.

After consideration, Judge Power agreed to grant the woman a protection order.

