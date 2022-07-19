LATEST: Sports star and DWTS winner announced as brand ambassador for popular Kildare book series

A renowned sports star and winner of Dancing with the Stars 2022 has been announced as a new brand ambassador for a popular Kildare book series.

The team behind the Johnny Magory book series have announced today that jockey Nina Carberry as their brand ambassador, calling her 'the perfect fit for the brand.'

The organisers added that Nina's two children will be chief reviewers of the Johnny Magory books over the coming months.

Emma-Jane Leeson, author of the children's books said about Nina: "We are beyond excited to announce Irish sporting legend Nina Carberry as the new Johnny Magory brand ambassador."

BACKGROUND

Nina Carberry is the daughter of jockey Tommy Carberry and became a rider for Aidan O’Brien in 2015.

The renowned jockey hails from the famous racing family The Carberry’s and retired in 2018 at the age of 34.

In all, she rode 398 winners in Ireland (National Hunt and Flat), 23 in Britain and 2 in Germany.

Nina is also set to join Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary and Donncha O’Callaghan on the coaching panel on RTÉ One’s hit entertainment Ireland’s Fittest Family.

Emma-Jane Leeson, author of the Johnny Magory books

Johnny Magory, which was created by Kildare native Emma-Jane Leeson, is a celebration of Irish heritage, culture and language and reconnects families with Ireland’s wildlife.

Every book is written, edited, illustrated and printed all within Ireland.

The Johnny Magory team donates part of their profits each year to the Children’s Health Foundation in Crumlin.