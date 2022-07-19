Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, July 19

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathy) Fisher (née Wilson)

Elverstown, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare, W91 PT93



Fisher (Née Wilson) Catherine ( Kathy), Elverstown, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 16th July 2022. Loving wife of Peter and devoted mother of Marie, Catherine, William, Martin, Patrick, Jenni, Peter and adored grandmother to her 15 grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her sister May, nephew Larry, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, and friends. Predeceased by her brother Charlie.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Tuesday 19th July from 4.00 to 8.00 pm.

Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore

Eustace on Wednesday 20th July arriving for 12 noon Funeral

Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Messages of comfort and support for the family may be placed in the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Estella (Stella) Graham (née Manuel)

Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Athy, Kildare



Mrs Mary 'Stella' Estella Ann Graham of Innisfail, Alberta, Canada, passed away peacefully on Monday 11th July at the age of 87 years.

During her lifetime Stella was an active member of her community in Little Red Deer and Innisfail. Stella loved to cook and was often feeding the farm crew during silage and harvest season. Over the years Stella and Roy welcomed many visitors from Ireland to the family home in Innisfail and everyone was always guaranteed great hospitality.

Stella leaves to mourn her husband of 49 years, Roy Graham formerly of Griggy and Glenvilla, Monaghan. Stella is predecesed by her brother in laws Maurice, Sam, Bertie and Eddie.

Stella will be sadly missed by her daughter Diane Lewis her sister Elizabeth (Edgar) Robinson, brother in law Kenneth Graham, Innisfail, Canada, her sister in law Dorothy & husband Wesley Hawe, Athy, Co Kildare, her sister in laws Joyce and Isobel Graham, Ballyalbany and Ruth Graham, Tynan. Stella will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada and Ireland.

A Funeral service will be held at Innisfail United Church Alberta on Friday 22nd July with burial afterwards in Innisfail Cemetery

"To us you where someone special,

Someone set apart,

Your memory will live forever,

Engraved within our hearts "

The death has occurred of Ann Maher (née Dalton)

Foxhill, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Nan and Parkie. Mother of the late Kellie Ann. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Dick, her sons David, Kenneth, Michael and Ciaran, her daughter Karen, brothers Tommy, Pat, Ray and Joe, sisters Mary and Teresa, daughters-in-law Bridget, Philomena, Noelle, Sandra and Ber, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Evan, Jordan, Jade, Lee, Kyle, Aimee, Skye, Olivia, Kaiden and Twyla, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Tuesday evening (July 19th) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of James Roberts

Tullyeast, Maddenstown, The Curragh, Kildare



Pre-deceased by his Mum and Dad & his brother Noel. Sadly missed by his brother Luke, his sister Elizabeth (Cahill), his sister-in-law Trisha, his nieces and nephews, extended relatives, family and friends.

May James Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kildare Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh which may be streamed live on https://m.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/ with burial afterwards in Suncroft Cemetery.