KILDARE: Work due to start on major €5m construction project in Newbridge

Works are due to begin on a project worth over €5m in Newbridge.
A major expansion to the existing Murphy International Limited Headquarters in Great Connell was previously granted planning permission by Kildare County Council.
Being constructed are two new large industrial buildings - a steel fabrication building and a pipe ancillary building.
Solar photovoltaic panels will be installed on the roofs of both buildings.
Four existing buildings including an office, two warehouses and a storage barn will be demolished as part of the project.
The existing boundary walls on Great Connell Road will also be demolished and the existing access road will be significantly upgraded.
A total of 84 car parking spaces and 33 bike parking spaces will be provided.
Murphy International, which was established in the 1960s, specialises in major Irish and international projects in areas such as civil engineering, transport infrastructure and structure steel.
