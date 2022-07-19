Kildare County Council announce water outage in Naas this week

File photo: A number of areas will be affected
Essential works will be carried out at Naas this week, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.
The works will take place at Millennium Park on Thursday, July 21.
KCC said that supply will be affected between Sallins Road to the Canal, including Cucoon Creche, Bourne Plastics, Oldtown Walk and Oldtown Domain, from 10am until 4pm.
