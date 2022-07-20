15 Kildare charities receive €500 donation from ALDI Community Grants Programme

A total of 15 Kildare charities and community groups have each received a donation from supermarket giant ALDI.

It follows after the company yesterday unveiled Ireland's largest reverse vending machine at its Naas store, located on the Monread Road.

The organisations have become the latest beneficiaries of ALDI’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from ALDI’s Kildare store teams and from colleagues in ALDI’s Naas regional distribution centre and head office.

Receiving the €500 grants are: the Irish Wheelchair Association in Athy, Lilywhite Wheelers Multi-sport Junior Club, Gheel Autism Services, St Raphael’s Special School, Kildare and West Wicklow SPCA, Samaritans Newbridge, Kildare Irish Figure Dancing Council, Marie Keating, The Down Syndrome Centre, Leixlip Youth & Community Centre, Laura Lynn, Scoil Mhuire Community School Breakfast Club Clane, Irish Cancer Society, Homeless Care CLG and the Children’s Health Foundation.

Commenting on the announcement, John Curtin, group buying director of ALDI Ireland, said: "We are very proud to continue to support local charities across the country through the ALDI Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities for County Kildare."

Pictured at the launch of ALDI’s 2022 Community Grants programme earlier this year is Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development with Tina Boyle and her dog Chico from Cavan SPCA and Padraig Barry, Communications Director with ALDI Ireland. Pic: Conor McCabe Photography.

He added: "The Community Grants programme is one example of how ALDI is committed to investing and partnering with local communities and charities across Ireland and we look forward to continuing this engagement for years to come."

ALDI’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities.

Each local charity supported is chosen by ALDI employees.

By the end of 2022, the programme will have donated €537,000 to over 1,000 local charity branches and community groups across Ireland since its inception in 2016.

Receiving charities and organisations range from rescue teams to animal sanctuaries, cancer support to mental health support.

ALDI says that, to date, all nine of their Kildare stores have donated over 56,000 meals to local charities through ALDI’s partnership with FoodCloud, saving these charities more than €71,000.

ALDI employs over 4,650 people and operates a network of 150 stores across the country, with stores in each county in the Republic of Ireland.