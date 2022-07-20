Search

20 Jul 2022

End of an era as plans revealed for former Kildare bank to be turned into offices

Bank of Ireland apologises

Bank of Ireland

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

20 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council to convert a closed local bank into offices. 

It was announced in 2021 that the Bank of Ireland building on the Main Street of Celbridge would be closing. 

Bank of Ireland branches in Kilcullen, Monasterevin and Edenderry were also closed. 

The branches are among the 103 outlets in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to close due to the increase in digital banking and other factors. 

As a result of the closures, the bank's branch network in the Republic of Ireland was reduced by 88 leaving 169.

Dara Residential Services has now applied for planning permission for the change of use of the existing bank premises in Celbridge to office based use.

