Kildare SFC preview: Sarsfields vs Celbridge among many exciting weekend fixtures

No rest for the wicked as they say and so, after the preliminary rounds of the both senior and intermediate football championships last weekend, we plough on this Friday and Saturday with the first round group games in both competitions down for decision.

Two senior games on Friday in St Conleth's Park and in Manguard Plus, COE, Hawkfield.

At St Conleth's Park, it is Sarsfields and Celbridge who go into action, a game timed for 7.30.

Sarsfields defeated Clogherinkoe by just a single point last week, a game in which Davy Burke's boys never reached the standard expected of one of the real fancied sides to go all the way.

The fact they were missing Barry Coffey, without doubt, was a major factor in their display, coupled with the dismissal of the experienced Gary White, who, presumably will now miss out on this game.

Celbridge, on the other hand had a very impressive win over Kilcock, hitting no less than 6-17 with Fergal Conway, operating at no. 14 in sparkling form.

Sarsfields would be expected to win this one but if they put on a display anything similar to what they played last Saturday there is no way they could defeat Celbridge. However, as they say in horse racing, we will leave that display to one side and go with them again, but one has to say it is a very tentative vote for the Newbridge boys to win this one.

The second game on Friday is in Hawkfield where Raheens, who defeated St Laurence's after an initial struggle last weekend, and they, Raheens, now take on Clane who defeated, what looked like a somewhat weak Confey side last Saturday.

Raheens looked somewhat vulnerable at the back against The Larries, conceding 3-9 but on the plus side they did chalk up an impressive 4-16 with Rob (The Gooch) Thompson in sparkling form.

Clane, on their day, are more than a decent side, with the likes of Brian McLoughlin and Shane O'Sullivan in their full forward line, they will certainly test out the Caragh boys defensive structure.

This could be a close affair but a tentative vote goes to Frank Hanniffy's side to chalk up a win.

The rest of the championship action is all crammed — and I mean crammed — into Saturday, no games on Sunday due to the All-Ireland Football final.

Four games in St Conleth's Park, and two in Hawkfield.

Taking the St Conleth's Park programme first, this opens with a 12 noon clash of Confey and St Laurence's in the losers group.

Both lost out last week and will be hoping to turn things around this time. If last week is anything to go on it is certainly difficult to choose one here.

Larries, relegated from Division 1 this year, against a Confey side that failed to show against Clane, is really anyone's guess, the difference just might be big Podge Fogarty who has the necessary fire-power to get his side over the line.

Champions Naas take on Eadestown, who caused a big upset last weekend when defeating Johnstownbridge and with Naas being pushed all the way by Moorefield, a game that required extra-time, this one is certainly a very interesting one.

Still, one has to side with Joe Murphy's side to halt the gallop of the Dessie Brennan managed Eadestown.

Another game at headquarters will see Athy take on Maynooth in the winner's group.

Athy looked in real trouble until they got their act together after the break while Maynooth recorded a hard-earned win over Round Towers.

Maynooth conceded four goals against the Kildare town boys and unless they can shore up their defence they will not be able to do and succeed here.

A confident vote goes to Athy to win this one. Moorefield and Johnstownbridge meet in Conleth's, a game that throws-in at 5.50.

The Moores came within a kick of a ball of upsetting Naas in the preliminary round while The Bridge were way off form when well beaten by Eadestown.

No doubt The Bridge will be hurting after that display, Moorefield on the other hand can take a lot of positives from their one point defeat by the champions. Could be a close one but The Moores get the vote here.

Round Towers and Carbury cross swords in Hawkfield in the Losers Group both lost last week to Maynooth and Athy respectively.

Towers hit 4-4, a somewhat unusual score line it has to be said but they do have a knack of finding the net.

Carbury looked more than decent in their opening half against Athy but then simply fell apart on the resumption, hitting just one point in the entire second half. Towers can win this one.

Clogherinkoe take on Kilcock in Hawkfield, Kilcock conceded six goals against Celbridge and that will do nothing for their confidence.

If Clogherinkoe bring their 'A' game they could get over this one with Jack Robinson and Cein McMonagle in excellent form.