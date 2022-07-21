NEW: People have offered over 130 potential homes in Kildare for Ukrainian families fleeing war

A total of 131 properties in County Kildare have been pledged by members of the public to accommodate Ukrainian people fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

Kildare County Council said it is currently assessing the units — made up of vacant properties or rooms in existing properties — and is trying to match them with adults and children.

The council said it has allocated accommodation for six people to date but is in the process of finding properties for a further 13 different family units.

So far, around 42,000 Ukrainians have arrived into Ireland and a recent surge of arrivals has increased pressure on accommodation provided by the state.

The 131 properties were pledged to the Irish Red Cross and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth transfers the information to local authorities to prepare them for allocation.

A council spokesperson told the Leader: “Initially Kildare County Council received details of a total of 131 property pledges. Upon initial assessment, 33 of these pledges were deemed viable accommodation and are currently being processed and 54 are on standby for use as may be required in the county.

“In order to progress the pledges there are a number of steps including: ensuring the property owner is still interested, inspecting the property to ensure its suitability, linking the type of property with the size of family unit in need of accommodation.

“The council has allocated accommodation for six people to date in pledged accommodation and is currently working to identify pledges suitable for a further 33 people across 13 different family units.”



