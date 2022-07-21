Search

26 young people graduate from trainee jockey program at RACE in Kildare

Michael Sharpe is presented with the prize for Most Improved Rider by Jamie Powell, a 2019 Graduate and now an apprentice for Johnny Murtagh.

Michael Sharpe from Caragh and Cody Lacy from Kildare town were among the 26 young people who recently graduated from the Trainee Jockey programme at the Racing Academy & Centre of Education (RACE) in Kildare and will be taking up
employment in the industry shortly.

The group successfully completed a ten-month residential programme which combined practical instruction, work placement and classroom modules in a QQI Level 4 award in Horsemanship.

Modules included Communications, Information Technology, Business Calculations, Workplace Safety, Health Related Fitness, Stable and Yard Routine plus Racehorse Care and Exercise.

They were presented with their certificates at a prize-giving ceremony on the Kildare campus.

Michael completed his work placement with racehorse trainer Barry Connell while Cody was based with Richard Brabazon.

Michael was awarded a prize for Most Improved Rider at the end-of-year ceremony and has taken out his riding licence and will hopefully be seen soon on the track.

