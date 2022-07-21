12 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are a dozen people on trolleys today at Naas Hospital, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
However, the most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region is St James's which has 40 people on trolleys, followed by St Vincent's (38).
There are four patients in trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and one at Tullamore Hospital.
