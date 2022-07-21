Search

21 Jul 2022

Naas judge is "under intense pressure" says Oireachtas Committee report

Judge Zaidan.

File Pic: Judge Desmond Zaidan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

21 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

A report compiled by the Oireachtas Justice Committee has recommended that a second judge be appointed in the Naas District as there is ‘intense pressure’ on sitting judge Desmond Zaidan.
The 124-page dossier published on July 14 also calls for the urgent redevelopment of Naas Courthouse on its present site on the town’s South Main Street.
Committee chairman, Kildare North TD James Lawless said the report and its recommendations will be sent to the Minister for Justice and that committee members “look forward to working proactively and productively with the minister to address the issues identified regarding the conditions and facilities of courthouses”.
The report states it “recommends preferably the appointment of a second judge to the Naas District and/or, as an alternative, that the district boundaries be redrawn to ease the pressures in this district as a matter of urgency.”
The findings also “encourages the progression of the redevelopment of Naas courthouse”.
The report said that Naas is the fourth busiest court district in the country after Limerick, Cork and Dublin, but added that these districts all have more than one judge and a wider choice of venues and courthouses.
The document also pointed out that nearby courthouses are not available as the courthouse in Kilcock had closed, the courthouse in Newbridge had been burned to the ground and the courthouse in Athy was only operational for two Thursdays a month.
In addition, Naas courthouse does not have car parking and has one single entrance where all parties including witnesses, defendants, judges and Gardaí must enter.
The Courts Service said in the report that it intends to provide a new or refurbished courthouse in Naas and that this is included in the National Development Plan but that no specific funding has been provided for the project yet.
The Courts Service said extending the current site is its preferred option and that there is a potential expansion area at the back of the facility.
Committee members agreed that the courthouse should be kept in the town centre as it brings business to hotels, restaurants and cafes during several sitting days each week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media