22 Jul 2022

Over 200 people over 60 years seek housing in Naas, Kildare

Naas

Paul O'Meara

22 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

editor@kildarepost.com

More than 200 people who are aged 60 and over are seeking to be housed by Kildare County Council in the Naas area.

A Naas Municipal District meeting heard that some 224 housing applicants in that age bracket have expressed a preference for Naas.

A Naas Municipal District meeting was told on July 12 that KCC engages with all approved housing bodies who are active in the county “regarding future housing provision..

KCC official Veronica Cooke said this includes  the Nas na Riogh body which owns and manages McAuley Place.

The meeting also heard that the council has a continuous need for one and two bedroom units for older people in County Kildare and money is provided through the capital assistance scheme which is run by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. Application for this funding are made to KCC.

