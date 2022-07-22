Street corner in Newbridge causing traffic jams - Kildare-Newbridge MD meeting hears

FILE PHOTO / Google Maps
The current layout of a junction in Newbridge is causing traffic congestion, a monthly meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District heard.
Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer called on the council to confirm if there are plans to upgrade the junction between Edward Street and Charlotte Street at the Bank of Ireland building.
Donal Hodgins, Senior Engineer in the Sustainable Transport and Traffic Management section, said that an additional pedestrian crossing was installed at the junction in the past to facilitate pedestrians crossing from the Bank of Ireland to the Post Office.
He added: "Any further amendments to the layout of the junction would form part of the NTA funded Newbridge Cycle Track Network Project which is currently being designed."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.