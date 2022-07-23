Kildare GAA: Friday and Saturday SFC, IFC results

Following wins for Celbridge (v Sarsfields) and Clane (v Raheens) on Friday the action resumed with a 12 noon throw-in at St Conleth's Park on Saturday where there were wins for Naas, Athy, St Laurence's, Clogherinkoe; Moorefield and Johnstownbridge drew.
Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC weekend results:
Group A: Naas 1-15 Eadestown 0-11; Athy 1-16 Maynooth 1-9.
Group B: Clane 1-17 Raheens 2-13; Celbridge 1-11 Sarsfields 0-12.
Group C: Moorefield 0-11 Johnstownbridge 0-11; Round Towers 0-00 Carbury 0-00 (6pm throw-in)
Group D: Confey 0-9 St Laurence's 1-130; Clogherinkoe 1-8 Kilcock 0-9.
The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC weekend results:
Group A: Leixlip 1-10 Castledermot 0-13; Sallins 3-12 Two Mile House 1-11.
Group B: Rathangan 1-12 Allenwood 4-14;
Group C: Ballyteague 0-18 St Kevin's 0-13.
Group D: Monasterevin 2-10 Suncroft 1-13.
