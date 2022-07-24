Kildare Animals In Need: Missing mother cat found safe in Naas

We have another nice cat story this week with a happy ending. Gucci went missing from her home in Sallins leaving her owner Courtney very concerned, as she knew her cat was due to have kittens.

A few miles away in Naas,, Karyn found a friendly and very hungry cat in her garden and fed her. Details of the missing cat were posted on social media and we put her photo on our Facebook page, hoping to locate her owner.

While waiting for any news Karyn got a cat box and within a few hours Gucci gave birth to five healthy kittens. Courtney spotted the missing cat posts and was delighted to drive over to Naas and collect her.

Gucci is back home again after her four day trip to Naas and is minding her lovely new arrivals.

Heatwave

All of the dogs in the shelter were well looked after during the heat over the last few days, with each outdoor run having a tent and a pool.

We also made up ice blocks and gave the dogs cooling mats. They were all quite happy to sleep during the hot days in the coolness of the shade.

