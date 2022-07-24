Search

24 Jul 2022

Kildare Animals In Need: Missing mother cat found safe in Naas

With the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Gucci and her kittens

24 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

We have another nice cat story this week with a happy ending. Gucci went missing from her home in Sallins leaving her owner Courtney very concerned, as she knew her cat was due to have kittens.

A few miles away in Naas,, Karyn found a friendly and very hungry cat in her garden and fed her. Details of the missing cat were posted on social media and we put her photo on our Facebook page, hoping to locate her owner.

While waiting for any news Karyn got a cat box and within a few hours Gucci gave birth to five healthy kittens. Courtney spotted the missing cat posts and was delighted to drive over to Naas and collect her.

Gucci is back home again after her four day trip to Naas and is minding her lovely new arrivals.

Heatwave

All of the dogs in the shelter were well looked after during the heat over the last few days, with each outdoor run having a tent and a pool.

We also made up ice blocks and gave the dogs cooling mats. They were all quite happy to sleep during the hot days in the coolness of the shade.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook.

