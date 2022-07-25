Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, July 25

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly (née Wallace)

Gurteenoona, Athy Road, Monasterevin, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late William and much loved mother of Mary, Teresa, Claire and Kathryn. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, grandchildren, Ciaran, Kate, Jake, Dan, Rosa, Elenia, James and great granddaughter Luna. Sisters Mary and Ann, brothers in law Pat and Joe, sister in law Ann, nieces and nephews, extended relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin, on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm with rosary recital at 6.30pm. Removal to SS Peter & Paul's Church on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

House Strictly Private

Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) DONNELLAN

Hyde Park Avenue, Blackrock, Dublin / The Curragh, Kildare



DONNELLAN Patrick (Paddy) Hyde Park Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin and Ballysax, The Curragh, Co Kildare - 24th July 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Predeceased by his loving wife Mai; sadly missed by his daughter Jean (Snell), sons Tom and Dave, son-in-law Ben, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge, from 4pm on Monday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie CONLON (née Kilmurray)

Morristown Billar, Newbridge, Kildare



CONLON Marie (Thérèse) (Née Kilmurray) Morristown Billar, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 22nd July 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Denis. Sadly missed by her loving children Maria, Denis, Dermot, John and Conor, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Marie Rest in Peace

House Private Please





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Mary Hayes

Athgarvan Road, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Beech Park Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents John and Bridget, sister Evelyn and brother in law Donal O'Rourke. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces Maeve and Eimear, nephew Brian and their families, former neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Monday from 5pm until 8pm with rosary 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "Sue Ryder, Newbridge".http://www.sueryderfoundation.ie/donate.html

The death has occurred of Anne STRONG

Lucan, Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare



STRONG (nee Farrell) (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Leixlip, Co. Kildare) July 23rd. 2022 (peacefully), Anne, beloved wife of the late Anthony (Tony) and cherished mother of Hugh and Liam and dear sister of Willie, Joan and the late Matt, Michael, Bridget, Catherine and Nell. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren Ryan, Ross, Lauren, Cillian and Fionnán, daughters-in-law Natalie and Lisa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.





Funeral Arrangements Later