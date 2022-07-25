Planned Diageo brewery in Kildare could lead to more jobs with future expansion

Brewing giant Diageo could expand the projected workforce of 50 at the proposed €200 million brewery outside Newbridge, according to Minister of State and local TD Martin Heydon.

Mr Heydon was given confidential briefings on the state-of-the-art facility before it was announced earlier this month.

The TD told the Leader: “The construction of the new site will lead to 1,000 jobs being created, while a further 50 jobs are being planned for the site itself.

“However, I am confident that more jobs will follow soon, as the potential for growth is very high.”

He added: “It’s absolutely brilliant news; a company like Diageo choosing Kildare shows it is a big decision, especially how this will be the first time the company has invested in an Irish site since the 1960s.

“I think it’s fair to say that this project will last long after our time.”

Speaking about talks going on behind the scenes talks, he continued: “There was a lot of sensitivity around it during the proposal stage, but if Diageo gets the green light, it is expected to start brewing at the Newbridge site by 2024.”



The new plant will be built on a greenfield site along the Newbridge South Orbital Relief Road (NSORR) between the rear of the Lidl Regional Distribution Centre and the Keurig Dr Pepper facility.

The Littleconnell area is developing into a major industrial hub and will be benefit hugely when the new NSORR ring road is completed and will run from the R445 at the northern side of the town via a proposed new Liffey Bridge to the Athgarvan Road on the southern side of the town.

These new infrastructural links will also greatly improve connectivity in the wider Newbridge area.

Diageo said the the facility will brew lagers and ales including Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Carlsberg.

With a capacity of 2 million hectolitres, it will be the second largest brewing operation in Ireland after St James’s Gate.

The state-of-the-art brewery will also be powered with 100% renewable energy and is committed to minimising overall energy and water consumption.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said he expects there will be many indirect local jobs spinning out from the development.

Diageo will submit a planning application to Kildare County Council in September this year and, if successful, plans to commence brewing in 2024 following a construction period of approximately two years.

Diageo’s brands include Guinness as well as Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio and Tanqueray.

Its products are sold in more than 180 countries and it is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York.

Guinness founder Arthur Guinness was born in Kildare almost 300 years ago and the proposed brewery will now further strengthen the famous man’s links with his native county.