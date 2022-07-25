Search

25 Jul 2022

"It's cheaper to drive to Dublin than take the train - Senator

Gardaí issue warning to motorists as individual uses zapper to block centralised locking systems

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

25 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Some Kildare commuters are driving to Dublin in their cars because it’s cheaper than getting the train, Senator Mark Wall has claimed.
A local campaign is already underway in Newbridge to have the local train station included in the cheaper Short Hop Zone which only applies as far west as Sallins.
Mr Wall said that as far back as 2018, the local Labour Party in Newbridge has run a campaign to change the pricing structure.
He said party representatives met with Anne Graham, the CEO of the National Transport Authority at the time and presented her with 8,500 signatures from commuters in the area.
He added: “Since that meeting, I have continuously raised the issue with various ministers with responsibility for transport, the NTA and the Government at every opportunity.”
He told the Seanad on July 13: “Hard-pressed commuters are bypassing Newbridge and other train stations in south Kildare and driving to Sallins station in Naas to avail of the Short Hop fares. Who can blame them?
“Many people save up to €200 per month by choosing to drive past their local station in favour of stopping at Sallins station or simply by driving all the way into the capital for work.
“As a result, the N7 has become a car park and the Government has had to propose additional parking spaces at Sallins and Naas station.”
The Athy-based politician then shared the stories of constituents who contacted him. One said that work colleagues who commute from Sallins pay €500 less per year on train fares.
Another said: “I travel from Kildare to Dublin by car most of the time because it’s cheaper than the train — even with skyrocketing fuel prices. That’s insane. So much for a climate crisis!”
In reply to Senator Wall, Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Colm Brophy said that a cost-efficient public transport sector including affordable and accessible public transport services is vital to a functioning economy.
He said the government had undertaken a number of measures to ensure services remain affordable.
Mr Brophy said he will “bring back the message” to the Minister for Transport, adding: “There is no question there is an issue there.” Senator has very clearly highlighted today.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media