"It's cheaper to drive to Dublin than take the train - Senator

Some Kildare commuters are driving to Dublin in their cars because it’s cheaper than getting the train, Senator Mark Wall has claimed.

A local campaign is already underway in Newbridge to have the local train station included in the cheaper Short Hop Zone which only applies as far west as Sallins.

Mr Wall said that as far back as 2018, the local Labour Party in Newbridge has run a campaign to change the pricing structure.

He said party representatives met with Anne Graham, the CEO of the National Transport Authority at the time and presented her with 8,500 signatures from commuters in the area.

He added: “Since that meeting, I have continuously raised the issue with various ministers with responsibility for transport, the NTA and the Government at every opportunity.”

He told the Seanad on July 13: “Hard-pressed commuters are bypassing Newbridge and other train stations in south Kildare and driving to Sallins station in Naas to avail of the Short Hop fares. Who can blame them?

“Many people save up to €200 per month by choosing to drive past their local station in favour of stopping at Sallins station or simply by driving all the way into the capital for work.

“As a result, the N7 has become a car park and the Government has had to propose additional parking spaces at Sallins and Naas station.”

The Athy-based politician then shared the stories of constituents who contacted him. One said that work colleagues who commute from Sallins pay €500 less per year on train fares.

Another said: “I travel from Kildare to Dublin by car most of the time because it’s cheaper than the train — even with skyrocketing fuel prices. That’s insane. So much for a climate crisis!”

In reply to Senator Wall, Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Colm Brophy said that a cost-efficient public transport sector including affordable and accessible public transport services is vital to a functioning economy.

He said the government had undertaken a number of measures to ensure services remain affordable.

Mr Brophy said he will “bring back the message” to the Minister for Transport, adding: “There is no question there is an issue there.” Senator has very clearly highlighted today.



