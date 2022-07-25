Kildare court hears man dragged woman by hair across hotel room

FILE PHOTO
A woman who claimed her ex-partner pulled her by her hair and threw her across a hotel room was granted an interim protection order at Naas Family Law Court.
The applicant said she was in an on-off relationship with the man for a number of years.
She told Judge Cephas Power that she didn’t want the man to harass or intimidate her any more.
In one incident, they had an argument after a party and when she told him he was hurting her and he said: “I don't care.”
In another incident on a hotel break, he got jealous when she received a text from a male friend.
Events escalated later when she said he pulled her by the hair across a hotel room and threw her on the floor.
She told the judge: “I don’t ever want to see him again.”
Judge Power granted an interim protection order which prevents the partner from using or threatening to use violence or following her or communicating with her.
He urged the woman to call gardaí if he breaks the conditions of the order before a hearing of both parties is held. Anyone who breaks a court order such as a safety order, barring order or interim barring order is committing an offence.
