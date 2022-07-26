MISSING PERSON APPEAL: Gardaí seeking information relating to whereabouts of 13-year-old girl from Dundrum

Julia is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall with a slight build. Pic Supplied by An Garda Síochana
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Julia Delmont who went missing from her home in Dundrum on Sunday afternoon, 24th July 2022.
Julia is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall with a slight build.
She has black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Julia was wearing grey, polka dot trousers and a white shirt.
Anyone with information on Julia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.