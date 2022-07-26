Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, July 26

The death has occurred of Lucian Nastase

Eyre Street, Newbridge, Kildare



Nastase, Lucian (Wallace Court, Eyre Street, Newbridge and late of Romania) - 23rd July 2022. Lucian, predeceased by his Dad Cornel. Deeply missed by his brother Catalin & sister-in-law Aga, aunty Cristina, grandmother Viorica, cousin Angel, mum Doina, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Lucian Rest in Peace

Cremation service in Mount Jerome Crematorium this Thursday morning at 11.15am, service can be viewed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

The death has occurred of Anne STRONG

Lucan, Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare



STRONG (nee Farrell) (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Leixlip, Co. Kildare) July 23rd. 2022 (peacefully), Anne, beloved wife of the late Anthony (Tony) and cherished mother of Hugh and Liam and dear sister of Willie, Joan and the late Matt, Michael, Bridget, Catherine and Nell. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren Ryan, Ross, Lauren, Cillian and Fionnán, daughters-in-law Natalie and Lisa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening (26th July) from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Wednesday morning (27th July) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

Anne’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Wednesday Morning.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland

The death has occurred of Marie CONLON (née Kilmurray)

Morristown Billar, Newbridge, Kildare



CONLON Marie (Thérèse) (Née Kilmurray) Morristown Billar, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 22nd July 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Denis. Sadly missed by her loving children Maria, Denis, Dermot, John and Conor, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Marie Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 3pm on Tuesday with Removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning which will be live streamed on https://www. newbridgeparish.ie/parish- church followed by funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer of Ireland. Donations box in Church.

Donate online - Alzheimer Society of Ireland

House Private Please

The death has occurred of John Conroy

Leixlip, Kildare / Dublin 7, Dublin



CONROY (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Prussia Street, Dublin) (peacefully) July 24th. 2022 in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. John, beloved husband of the late Alice, and dear father of Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Tom, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and furbabies Bella and Ricky.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Cunninghams Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening from 3:00pm followed by Removal at 5pm to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving at 5.30 pm. Funeral on Thursday after 11 am Mass to Confey Cemetery. John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly (née Wallace)

Gurteenoona, Athy Road, Monasterevin, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late William and much loved mother of Mary, Teresa, Claire and Kathryn. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, grandchildren, Ciaran, Kate, Jake, Dan, Rosa, Elenia, James and great granddaughter Luna. Sisters Mary and Ann, brothers in law Pat and Joe, sister in law Ann and Phil, nieces and nephews, extended relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin, on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm with rosary recital at 6.30pm. Removal to SS Peter & Paul's Church on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

House Strictly Private

Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Margaret Lawless

Dublin / Athy, Kildare



Lawless (Dublin & Athy, Co. Kildare) July 24th, 2022, peacefully after a short illness at Naas General Hospital, Margaret, late of Fort Barrinton Drive, Athy and formerly of Bow Bridge, Kilmainham. Sadly, missed by her loving partner Tom, her sister Theresa, her niece Hannah and nephew Michael, extended family, and friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Massey Bros. Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 to 5 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock in St. Michael’s Church, Inchicore followed by cremation to The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium. To view funeral Mass please click here. To view cremation service at 12.45 o'clock please click here.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire Treatment Centre.

If you would like to leave a private message of condolence for the family please click here or alternatively on the condolence section below.

All enquiries to Massey Bros., Emmet Road 01 4533333.