Hot off the press! This week's Leinster Leader is in shops and online

This week's Leinster Leader is out today!
This week's edition of the Leinster Leader is in local shops and online at www.leinsterleader.ie.
Read all about:
- The €100m solar farm given approval for near Punchestown despite over 100 letters of objection from local residents and the equine industry
- Newbridge charity HOPE(D) has been forced to fundraise online to pay for its services
- Some Kildare County Council staff complained how they were treated at a recent meeting
- Bumper 15 Page House, Home and Property Special
- Don't miss Photo Specials from the Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival in Newbridge, Clane Golf Club and Sallins GAA Cúl Camp.
- In Sport - another action-packed weekend of Senior and Intermediate Championship games
And lots, lots more in this week's Leader!
