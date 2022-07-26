Search

26 Jul 2022

Kildare charity HOPE(D) is fundraising online to help it survive for the rest of 2022

Kildare charity HOPE(D) is fundraising online to help it survive for the rest of 2022

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

26 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

The HOPE(D) charity has begun an online campaign to raise €40,000 to help it survive for the rest of 2022.

The non-profit Newbridge-based organisation announced earlier this month that it will be forced to close at the end of August due to spiralling running costs and lack of funds.

However, the group, which supports people struggling with mental health and those bereaved by suicide, has now taken to the Gofundme website in a special "Save Our Service" appeal in order to raise the money.

HOPE(D) chairman Chris Pender has even shared information on the costs facing the services such as €22,000 to pay counsellors, nearly €12,500 for rent and over €2,000 for gas and electricity.

But Cllr Pender hopes more and more people will donate as public awareness grows of the campaign.

Cllr Pender previously told the Leader that HOPE(D) was facing the funding crisis due to a ‘perfect storm’ of adverse factors such as the collapse of nearly all fundraising events during two years of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the rising cost of bills such as electricity since the beginning of the year.

Cllr Pender said he and others had been trying to source funding for the past 12 months to help the organisation to survive.

He said: “I’ve spent the past year looking for funding from everywhere but none was forthcoming.

“I’ve done the sums and HOPE(D) needs about €40,000 to keep going for the rest of 2022 and this will give us time to source official funding for 2023.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media