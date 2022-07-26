Workshop in Naas, Kildare, to help businesses learn about the Digital Transition Fund

An workshop in the Devoy Quarter of Naas will help businesses learn about the Digital Transition Fund (DTF).

Fianna Fáil Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD, will launch a series of Grow Digital workshops for Mid-East businesses in MERITS, the Mid-East Tech Hub in Naas, in conjunction with Kildare County Council's Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland.

According to organisers, the objective of this event is to discuss the new €85 million fund received by the Irish Government as part of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The DTF will be used to help companies use digital technology like AI, cloud computing and big data to improve their products, processes, supply chains and services.

Organisers said: "The funding will help companies at all stages of their digital journey – from going online to facilitating exporting and to using digital technologies to reach new markets and improve their productivity and competitiveness.

"This event will provide a platform for Mid-East based businesses (Kildare, Wicklow and Meath) to get informed about the new funding.

"Attendees will have the opportunity to hear case studies from regionally based businesses who have progressed their digitalisation journey as well as preparing a digital transformation action plan that meets their business needs with their agency representative."

The events listed for the day is as follows:

9am - Registration, tea/coffee

9.30am - Welcome by Sonya Kavanagh, Chief Executive, Kildare County Council

9.40am - Keynote address by Minister Troy

9.50am - Overview of the Digital Transition Fund Schemes by Seán Tobin, Enterprise Ireland

10.15am - Panel Discussion on Digitisation moderated by Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise and Economic Development Unit, Kildare County Council

11.00am - Q & A

11.30am - Refreshments, networking and one-to-one engagement with agencies/speakers

Please note that booking for the event is required and that places are limited.

Image and video content will be recorded at this event; please inform a member of our team via localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie if you do not wish to be included/identifiable.

The workshop is hosted by LEO Kildare on behalf of the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment.

The event at MERITS will take place on Wednesday, July 27, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Further information about the DTF can be found here.