Assaulted man had five broken ribs and a collapsed lung, Kildare court claim

The victim of an assault sustained five broken ribs and a collapsed lung, it was claimed at Naas District Court.

The injured party also spent fourteen days in an intensive care unit.

Before the court on July 6 was Laurence Fox, 29, whose address was given as 10 Ottomy Avenue, Clane, who was prosecuted for assault at that address on May 18 last.

Detective Garda Christine Brady told the court that when charged the defendant made no reply.

She said two males arrived at the address and threatened to kick in the front door.

When the injured party opened the door he was assaulted.

Det Gda Brady claimed that CCTV images showed the defendant with another party.

The court also heard that the defendant is addicted to heroin, which the defendant refuted.

It was further claimed that the defendant had come to attention for allegedly owing money related to drugs.

Defending solicitor Brian Larkin said the defendant would be denying the matter and contesting the case.

The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Cephus Power until July 13, when he appeared via videolink.

The cort was told that directions had not yet been received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Larkin said he had been held in isolation in Cloverhill Prison as part of Covid-19 restrictions and he was seeking to be released from isolation because he did not have the virus.

The case was adjourned to July 27.

