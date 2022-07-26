LOCATED: Missing 13-year-old girl from Dundrum found safe and well

Gardaí thanked the media and public for their assistance in this matter.
An Garda Síochána (AGS) have announced that a missing teenager has been located safe and well.
Julia Delmont (13 years), who went missing from her home in Dundrum on Sunday, July 24, 2022, has been located.
AGS said that it would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter.
