Search

26 Jul 2022

Update in alleged €1.5 million Newbridge, Kildare drugs case

COURT BRIEF

Update in alleged €1.5 million Newbridge, Kildare drugs case

At a previous court hearing on Thursday, May 12, Naas District Court Judge Desmond Zaidan criticised the abscence of an Albanian translator in the case. File Photograph.

Reporter:

Court reporter

26 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

A Kildare resident accused of harbouring around €1.5 million worth of drugs has officially had his case sent forward for a trial on Thursday, July 21.

Klevist Shehaj, with an address listed as 20 Liffey Mill, Athgarvan, Newbridge, was initially arrested earlier this year following garda raids on a number of properties in the town of Newbridge on May 7 last.

Gardaí claim that the 24-year-old, who appeared via video link as he was in custody, harboured around €1.12 million worth of suspected cannabis and €420,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

At a previous court hearing on Thursday, May 12, Naas District Court Judge Desmond Zaidan criticised the abscence of an Albanian translator in the case.

Judge Michéle Finan sent the accused forward for trial, and remanded him in custody until July 28.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media