Kildare resident accused of three rapes and sexual assaults

Bail was granted for the accused. Naas Courthouse, File photograph
A defendant appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, July 21 accused of a number of rapes.
The man, who cannot be identified due to reporting restrictions as directed by the State, is accused of two counts of sexual assault and three counts of rape earlier this year in Kildare.
Bail was granted for the defendant, on the condition that he have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged injured party or State witnesses.
Judge Michéle Finan sent the accused forward for trial at Naas Circuit Criminal Court for a date in November.
