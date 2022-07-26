Search

26 Jul 2022

Kildare residents 'need to know' how property tax is spent

Property tax rose for Kildare residents

Paul O'Meara

26 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

editor@kildarepost.com

Kildare County Council should  make information available concerning how local property tax is spent.

In 2021, following a motion tabled by the Labour Party, the property tax base rate rose from 7.5% to 10%.

The 7.5% rate applied in 2020 and 2021 in County Kildare.

A portion of the LPT paid by householders goes to local authorities such as KCC every year and is spent on a variety of projects.

Cllr Anne Breen, a Labour politician, asked that KCC communicate how the money is spent in the area.

She told a Naas Municipal District meeting on July 12 that a list of projects supported by the tax since 2019 should be made available “in the  interests of  enhanced communication around the use of LPT.”

According to KCC’s Sarah Delahunt this information is available on the council’s website and the  2021 annual report  included a section highlighting community projects funded through LPT.

In a report, she said the council plans to expand this “going forward” and is reviewing ways “to further enhance the communications around the use of LPT.”

